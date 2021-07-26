Not to be missed tonight at the Tokyo Olympics

Qualifications continue for many other athletes such as basketball, rugby, beach volleyball, water polo and hockey.

Men’s individual triathlon

Two Canadians, Manitobane Tyler Mislawchuck and British Columbian Matthew Sharpe, were among the 50 or so participants in the first Olympic triathlon at Naval Base Obeida. They must swim 1.5 km, bike 40 km, and run 10 km.

Mislawchuk finished 15th at the Rio Games, where Sharp will make his Olympic debut.

The search for medals continues in the pool

Swimming activities continue for the third day in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Getty Images / David Ramos

Canada will have other chances to win medals in the pool. Maggie McNeil secured a place in the 100m butterfly final. Young Summer McIntosh will be in the 400 freestyle final where the men’s 4x100m relay team will try to excel as the Canadians did yesterday By earning money in following them.

In fencing, many Canadians will be at work in saber (women) and singles (men) events.

In the second round of women’s tennis, Leila Fernandez will face Czech B. Krichkova in singles at Ariak Tennis Court. The Canadian young man had a A good start to the tournament by winning his first match Against the forty-sixth world racket Dayana Yastremska.

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana Paredes won their first match on Saturday against the Dutch. Photo: AFP/Angela Weiss

In beach volleyball, the preliminary round continues at Shiokazi Park: Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parides will face German duo Julia Sodi and Karla Burger.

team sports

The Canadian rugby team Sevens, with their co-captain Nathan Hirayama – brigade-bearer at the opening of the Games – kick off their Olympic tournament against Great Britain, which won the silver medal at the Rio Games. These teams have never faced each other before at the Worlds or the Olympics.

These two nations will face each other in a field hockey match.

soft ball Japan beat Canada 1-0 In extra time yesterday, you will now face the Americans.