Nouveau: There will be a “survivor” from Quebec

Noovo is adding a reality show to its hunting board after acquiring the “Survivor” format with the goal of making a copy of it in Quebec.

The channel already broadcasts reality shows “Double Occupation”, “Big Brother” and “Love is in the Meadow”.

Remember that the participants of “Survivor” are trying, as the name of the show implies, to survive in a natural environment isolated from the rest of the world. They need to get their food and build a roof over their heads. Challenges, skill tests, brainstorming tests and puzzles bring their journey to life. The nominees who are eliminated each week are the ones who choose the biggest winner.

ToRoS Productions, in collaboration with Bell Media, will produce a Quebec version of “Survivor”. The programme, whose rights belong to Banijay, is broadcast in more than 40 countries.

“‘Survivor’ has been a worldwide success for three decades, and we are proud to be working with Bell Media to bring this powerful tour for the first time to a French speaking audience in Canada,” said the MP. Principal, Banijay Rights Canada Director, Jane Rimmer.

“Noovo continues its commitment to providing high-quality content at scale where Quebecers can learn about themselves and take part in the action. By acquiring Survivor, we are reaffirming this promise, as well as improving our already rich schedule of entertainment,” said Vice President Head of Content Development, Programming and Information at Bell Media, Susan Landry.

