The president of the Fondation du CHUM will retire

Fondation du CHUM announced on Tuesday that its President and CEO, Mr.I Julie Chorett, will retire at the end of the foundation’s fiscal year, i.e. March 31, 2022.

“I am happy with the notoriety that the institution has gained under my leadership, but without the work of its phenomenal teams, nothing would have been possible. We have accomplished so much together over the years. I am leaving feeling fulfilled,” she said in a press release.

He was highly praised by many of the establishment’s dignitaries. Prior to joining the institution in 2017, she has accumulated over 35 years in various management positions in finance, integrated risk management and financial information, mainly in real estate with Caisse de dépôt et placement. du Québec, General Trust and PwC.

“Ms. Shorett came to preside over the Foundation at a pivotal moment of its existence. Through her business expertise, leadership and determination, she has transformed it into a Tier 1 philanthropic company that meets the highest standards for the benefit of CHUM and its patients,” shared Mark Tremblay, Foundation Chair.

“It is first and foremost an experience that Julie has developed in the philanthropic field, where she stands out, thanks to her understanding of the needs of CHUM and its teams, especially patients and families. Added Dr.s Fabrice Brunet, Chairman and CEO of CHUM.

The Foundation has already begun the process that led to the identification of Mr.I Chaurette and will proceed to call in due course.