Novak Djokovic just passed through Monte Carlo

Djokovic said he could have won two sets. I was able to push the match into the third inning, but I collapsed physically. I couldn’t move anymore.

He did not give up, but Davidovich fought like hell, diving to the point of scratching himself. He also had to treat a slight bleed on the field in his right hand and left knee.

World No. 1 committed 45 unintentional fouls in 2 hours and 54 minutes of the match.

” It’s disappointing to lose a game and to feel that on the field. But I will not stop there, I will continue to work and hope to reach my best level with Roland Garros. That’s my big goal for this season on clay. » – Quote from Novak Djokovic, tennis player

The main interested party has been playing only their fourth match on the track, after the three encounters in Dubai, since their ATP semi-final defeat in mid-November 2021.

At the end of last season, Djokovic also reached the semi-finals of the Davis Cup with Serbia. But due to his refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine, he was unable to play in the Australian Open or the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami.

I knew it would take a while to be at my best on the mud. Historically this has always been the case. I didn’t play well at the start of the season on clay He said.

This second-round elimination is exactly his worst result in Monte Carlo since 2016. He then lost at this point in the competition against Czech Jiri Vesely. Since his second title in 2015, Djokovic has not exceeded the quarters in the principality.

Ranked 46th in the world, Davidovich is enjoying the result of it big fight The most important victory of his career.

I knew he hadn’t played much this year and that I had to gain confidence from the start. The 22-year-old will face Britain’s Daniel Evans (27) or Belgium’s David Goffin (47th) in the round of 16.

