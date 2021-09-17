The popular Lucifer series bows out with Season 6

The pair solved many crimes in this series that started its life on Fox, was canceled after three seasons and then returned for three more seasons on Netflix thanks to a crowd Lucivans .

Tom Ellis and Lauren German are interviewed almost by the Associated Press from New York, and the members of the duo look very different from their onscreen characters. Besides not having a costume—Lucifer Morningstar had a weakness for three-piece suits and detective Chloe Decker often wearing jeans, a jacket, and a badge—the couple took advantage of the end of the series to change up their hairstyles. Lauren German’s hair is very short and Tom Ellis’s hair is curly.

I call it a midlife hair crisis, I cut and bleached it Lauren German explains. Tom Ellis adds, It’s my natural look. for several seasons The devilI had to straighten my hair. I don’t regret that time, and love the curls as well as the moisture in New York.

The two protagonists of the film feel nostalgic for the end of this adventure, which ended filming last March.

Lauren German (Chloe Decker) and Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar) in a scene from the third episode of the sixth season of “Lucifer”. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

We had finished filming the show, so more and more the nostalgia started. There are so many beautiful memories. it was amazing. It’s a great way to end, and of course I’m excited to do other things too , confirms Lauren German, whose character Chloe Decker, an LAPD detective, has fallen in love with the Devil.

Tom Ellis agrees with her, adding that sometimes the memories are so refreshing they don’t seem to come back that far.

He says we love the show and work on it a lot. But at the same time, if six years of doing one thing is a blessing, you also want to do other things. Our artistic soul wants to play the role of other characters. Quote from:Tom Ellis

How will the series end?

As for whether fans will like the final episode, Tom Ellis hopes everyone will enjoy the end of the journey.

At the beginning of the sixth season [alerte aux divulgâcheurs]It is expected that Lucifer will replace God, who retired at the end of the fifth season. Lucifer escaped returning to Heaven and defeated his twin brother, Michael (also played by Tom Ellis), in a battle for the top position. For her part, Chloe Decker gave up her job in the police force to be her advisor, which is a reflection of the situation, as Lucifer served as a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Force all these years.

Dennis Haysbert as Lord with Tom Ellis and D.B. Woodside in a scene from the “Lucifer” series Photo: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

We’re really happy with the ending we have, and I think it’s a great, great ending, as well as a great idea, Tom Ellis thinks. I keep my fingers crossed because people like him. If they don’t like it, it will be disappointing, but it won’t be the end of the world. They will leave anyway with all their experience The devil Over six seasons.

Six years later, the duo is better known to the general public. In the TV business these days, there’s so much content that it’s quite an achievement for us to be on a show that people know and get to know and that at least one family member watches. , referring to Tom Ellis.

The comments we receive are really charming , adds Lauren German, who doesn’t want to take too much credit for not writing the series.

She says fans told her so The devil It made them want to get a job in the police force. Others told her that the romantic relationship between Chloe and Lucifer gave them tools to overcome their relationship problems. Knowing that you have touched someone, even in the simplest way, it really touches me and makes me happy , concluded.

Behind the scenes of filming, some actors: Rachel Harris, Amy Garcia, Leslie Ann Brandt, Lauren German, Tom Ellis DB Woodside and Kevin Alejandro Photo: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

distribution The devil Also includes D.B. Woodside as the angel Amenadiel. Rachel Harris plays psychologist Linda Martin, Leslie Ann Brandt plays the demon Miz, Kevin Alejandro plays Detective Daniel Espinosa, and Amy Garcia plays scientist Ella Lopez.

All 10 episodes of Season 6 will air live on Netflix starting at 3 a.m. on September 10 in Canada.