Wilfried Nancy wants to boost the contribution of his substitute players

We win matches, a championship, or over the course of a season with all the players. It’s my way of seeing things The coach said via video conference Friday, 48 hours before his forces’ next game, Sunday against Chicago Fire, at Saputo Stadium.

There are coaches who prefer to stay with 14 or 15 players. Nancy added: “I suppose a player who comes off the bench and brings added value is very, very important to me because it fits in with the collective project I want to create.

We also work and discuss with the players so that they feel important in the group, each at their own level. Quote from:Wilfried Nancy, Montreal coach

This added value was on display Wednesday in Orlando, where two late players saved CF Montreal’s honor and directly contributed to their 4-2 win.

On his first appearance since July 25, Lacey Lapalainen scored his first goal of the season in the 73rd minute of play, just four minutes after rushing into the fight.

Congratulation to Lacey Lapalainen by his colleague Bojan Krkic. Photo: The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes

The goal broke the embarrassing draw 2-2 as a result of two consecutive goals for Orlando and scored 10-11.

Al-Senussi imitated Ibrahim Al-Finnish in the 80th minute of playing the insurance network, only two minutes after entering the field.

Suddenly, the Montreal team scored seven goals scored by players who started a game on the sidelines in 2021.

This production equals a team record set first in 2013, then in 2017. With 10 more matches to play, the chances of erasing this mark from the Montreal organization’s history book look rather good.

For Ibrahim, on the other hand, this was his second goal of the season, and his first goal was also successful in a reserve role, on August 14 against the New York Red Bulls at Saputo Stadium.

Ahmed Hamdi, with two goals in the same match, Rommel Koyoto and Mason Toei also bid farewell to the net after starting a meeting on the bench.

All of these goals were scored in the matches that Montreal FC eventually won.

difficult role

According to Nancy, not every player on the field has to respond, depending on whether they start or enter the game during the second period.

Nancy particularly remembers the time he held an assistant position at Impact and that Argentine Ignacio Piatti played for the Montreal team.

We’ve always asked ourselves the question: Was it more fun to play “Nacho” while I was tired for 45 minutes and then take it out? Or to make it fit in the last 20-30 minutes? We didn’t have the answer, but he preferred to start the matches Nancy said.

Currently, Nancy has also brought up the Toye case and a game in particular that he started on the sidelines before being sent to the field.

I sat with him because I didn’t really like any of the comebacks he made. He didn’t realize that he wasn’t in the same perspective he was when he started the games Nancy explained.

My job was to show him what I liked, and what I didn’t like. In this case, the attacker, when he returns, can change the match because he can score a goal.

See also Tokyo direction to Shaoyenjan Matteo Saint-Pierre Mason Toy Photo: The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes

In the eyes of defender Joel Waterman, the role of the substitute is not easy.