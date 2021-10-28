October 29, 1981: Francophonie mourns George Brassens

famous work

Brassence leaves a great deal of work behind. Almost 200 songs, the first of which, at the beginning of the fifties of the last century, won the hearts of first France, and then all the French-speaking world around the world. Quote from:Bernard Durom

The Telejournal, October 30, 1981

On October 30, 1981, he hosted News Bernard Durum asserts that one of the greats of French world song has just passed away.

Journalist Gerard Deslices’ report that aired that day recalls elements of George Brassens’ life.

His artistic career began in the fifties of the last century. He was then 30 years old.

He has been composing songs since he was a teenager.

But his words were often rejected, George Brassens decided to sing it himself, even if he did not like it.

Gérard Desseles asserts that the appearance of Georges Brassens renewed the French song.

The journalist even compares the poet to François Villon, one of the greatest French poets of all time.

In 1967, the French Academy awarded him the Grand Prize for Poetry.

This is because with pracens, the pictorial verb and the earthen phrase go hand in hand with a perfect mastery of verse composition and measurement.

Some of his songs, due to the rudeness of their lyrics, make many listeners shudder. But they make many others happy.

George Brassens’ texts also reflect his character. He hates the righteous and the hypocrites.

The French people, beginning with President François Mitterrand, send their condolences to the village of Saint-Gilles-de-Fisque, in southern France, where Georges Brassens wanted to be buried.

Gérard Deslice’s report also allows us to listen to very brief excerpts from some of his most famous songs, in particular song for overnar and trumpets of fame.

undeserved bad reputation

Gérard Desseles reports that George Brassens had a reputation for being a “hard licking bear” and for being solitude.

Did the songwriter deserve this reputation?

In 1961, George Brassens toured Canada.

Youth screen December 1, 1961

This is in the context of the show youth screen from 1He is December 1961, Canadian students interviewed him about his style and career.

Students’ questions reveal their admiration for George Brassens.

For his part, the songwriter answers the questions of the latter very simply and frankly.

George Brassens talks privately about the great friendship he feels for Felix Leclerc.

By counting him on stage, says the Quebec songwriter, he opened the doors to the world of entertainment.

George Brassens wants us to forget him on stage in favor of the song.

And for this, he remembers, he does not roll on the floor or make a doll when he appears in front of the audience.

The artist does not need to pray either to sing one of his most famous songs, Little horse.

Call me Liz, September 24, 1974

George Brassens’ reputation was also damaged a bit during an interview the songwriter gave his hostCall me Liz, Liz Payet and co-star Jacques Foo during broadcast on September 24, 1974.

In the introduction, Lise Payette tells us that her team was unable to record the interview on her scheduled day.

The songwriter came back the next day without causing any trouble.

George Brassens also denied some rumors during this interview.

For example, he lives in Paris and does not spend all his time alone in the countryside.

Moreover, contrary to what people say, he has nothing against Canada.

If he doesn’t show up, it’s because his schedule is too busy with the formation and compulsory tours of France.

He even says his stay in Canada in 1961 is one of his best artistic memories.

Finally, host Lise Payette gently scolds him for the misogyny some of his songs include.

George Brassens defends himself by making sure that for him women are equal and fundamental to men.

There is one final element that comes through the interview given to Call me Liz This was unanimously confirmed by several other sources.

George Brassens was very generous, giving money to many in need or penniless artists.

This mutual assistance, he often exercises under the cover of anonymity.

Whether his songs are about love, friendship, generosity, or his denunciations of hypocrisy, Brasssens songs are with us forever.