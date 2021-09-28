Official Documentary: “A Part of Me Has Never Been Shown” – Celine Dion

The singer’s squad announced Tuesday morning that an official and certified Celine Dion documentary is in production.

The feature film, currently untitled, directed by Erin Taylor – was nominated at the Academy Awards in 2009 for its documentary. final inch On polio eradication – it promises to make us discover the life of Quebec’s most famous artist in a new light.

“Designed with the full participation and support of Celine Dion, the film will recount the Canadian singer’s incredible life and career accomplishments, including popular album releases, awards and honors, world tours, and residencies in Las Vegas,” Celine Dion’s team details.

“I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity, I believe Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me they haven’t seen before. I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and authentic way possible,” the director added in a written statement.

The film, which is funded by Sony Music Entertainment, has no production or release schedule.