Science Festival 2021

A frequent and festive encounter in the district of Saint-Quentin, Science Festival It’s meetings, workshops, storytelling walks…and of course, the Science Village. Meet at La Commanderie on the weekend of October 9-10 To explore all sciences with family or friends.

A scientific village focused on meetings

Meet scientists and citizens in participatory science programs and of course, amateur science practice. Many topics are explored through workshops, demonstrations, games, meetings and exhibitions.

Thus you will discover topics such as tomorrow’s food, aroma chemistry, plants, robotics, programming, mineral observation, the sky, communication in nature …