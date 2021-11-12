end of summer 2022 | Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks Pinocchio on Disney+

It’s Disney’s turn to tackle the classic Carlo Collodi story. The film, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, will be released on Disney+ in late summer 2022.

Pierre Marc Durevage

Journalism

This was revealed during a quarterly meeting with investors of the American entertainment giant. According to the American magazine colliderKristen M. McCarthy, Disney’s chief financial officer, has indicated that the new movie will be released at the end of the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, which could lead to a release somewhere between July and September 2022.

He started working on the live action movie in 2015, going through the hands of different directors and undergoing many changes in the script. Finally, it was veteran Robert Zemeckis who had the mandate to bring the project to port, backed by screenwriter Chris Weitz, to whom we owe a rework Cinderella, in 2015.

However, actor Tom Hanks has always been inclined to denigrate the role of the puppeteer Geppetto, even though he officially confirmed his engagement only last year.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice Pinocchio, Cynthia Erivo will be the Blue Fairy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will vote for Jiminy Cricket. Luke Evans will play the evil coach.

Production of the film ended earlier this year, and we already know that it will be exclusively for the Disney+ distribution platform.