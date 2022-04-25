Oilers: Conor McDavid outdid himself in defeat

Edmonton Oilers striker Conor McDavid scored 117And and 118And points in 2021-22 and breaking his personal best for most points in a season.

The 25-year-old star provided assists in plays for Evander Kane and Leon Drysittel in the 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Sunday afternoon.

McDavid now has 43 goals and 75 assists for 118 points in 78 games. He previously had 116-point campaigns in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The first-ever selection in the 2015 draft is the National Hockey League (NHL) top scorer to date. He has three more points than Florida Panthers striker Jonathan Huberdeau. Quebec collected a assist in an 8-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning of the evening.

Coming back to the game against the Blue Jackets, the match fell out of the Oilers’ hands in the third half. Indeed, the audience favorite has hit the target four times in the last period.

Oliver Björkstrand tied the score for the first time with a score of 25 .And this season. Moments later, Nick Blankenburg scored the winning net. It was the 23-year-old defensive player’s first goal in the NHL, playing his sixth career game there.

“It’s a dream come true,” the young skater said during the post-match press conferences. It’s so special that I get you a goal. I did it at home against Edmonton to lead 3-2 10 minutes from the end of the game.

“I feel really good,” said Björkstrand, who also assisted against Blankenburg. I had a bit of a bad streak. When that happens, I try to keep my game simple and score small wins.

Jack Roslovich and Cole Selinger confirmed the Blue Jackets’ victory late in the game, while Eric Robinson was the first to score for the club from Ohio.

A costly victory for the “cane”

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 5-2 but lost to goalkeeper Ante Ranta on Sunday at UBS Arena.

The masked man was forced to leave the match in the second half after sustaining an injury while blocking the ball. This is very bad news for “Canes”, who really have to manage without Frederic Andersen. With two games left in its regular season, the Carolinas may have to start the playoffs with young Peter Kochetkov in goal.

Coming to rest in Raanta against ‘Islands’, the 22-year-old goalkeeper succumbed to one of his opponent’s first shots. In the power game, Ryan Bullock tied before the break.

But the Hurricanes, via stick Max Dome, regained the lead in the third inning. Forgotten on sight, the former Montreal Canadiens took advantage of a superb relay from Teofu Teravainen to fend off Simeon Varlamov.

Derek Stepan and Seth Jarvis scored the first two goals for the winners, while Jesper Fast and Brendan Smith carried the ropes into an empty net. Ross Johnston also hit the losers’ footprint.

Kans is now rendezvous with the Rangers in New York on Tuesday night. These two clubs are still vying for the top spot in the capital division standings.

flat devils

In the Prudential position, the New Jersey Devils fired only 17 shots and were cleared 3-0 against the Detroit Red Wings.

He has also challenged crowd favorites Alex Nedelkovic only nine times after two stints. Goalkeeper Wings seized the opportunity to sign his fourth closing in this campaign. This was also his second shutdown in his last five posts.

In front of the Devils Cage, Andrew Hammond was thwarted by a shot from Oskar Sundqvist in the first period. Tyler Bertozzi and Michael Rasmussen both completed the scoring in a blank net for the sixth skater late in the game.

Bertozzi scored two points in that duel, taking his tally to 60 this season. It’s the first time in his career that he’s gotten this far.

The Airmen Win the Battle of Pennsylvania

The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a much better season than the Philadelphia Flyers, but lost 4-1 to arch-rivals Pennsylvania on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center.

Al Pence, who is third in the DC division, was hoping to increase their lead over the Washington Capitals. However, The Flyers had other plans on Sunday.

Noah Kitts was the unexpected hero of this encounter, scoring his fourth and fifth career goals. This former fifth-round pick has nine points in his first 13 games at Pittman Arena.

The other big contributor to the Broadstreet Bullies win was Martin Jones, who was an astonishing 37 saves on 38 grounds.

In his second start to the season and his first since January, Quebec goalkeeper Louis Domingo was excellent against the Penguins in the loss. Made 39 Bares.

Travis Cuneney and Morgan Frost were the other players who managed to cheat his vigilance.

Sidney Crosby gave the answer to Pittsburgh at the end of the third period, aided by his regular partners Jake Goentzel and Evgeny Malkin.

Florida Offensive Festival

Later that night at the FLA Live Arena, the Tampa Bay Lightning team won 8-4 against the Florida Panthers.

Nikita Kucherov was the great attacking star in this duel, hitting the goal twice and providing three assists for 5 points. This was the third time in his career that the Russian accumulated so many points in one match. He achieved this feat twice in 2018-2019.

Stephen Stamkos was not left out. Captain “Bragui” scored two goals and collected the most assists. However, it is one of two Nick Ball goals that will get the attention of fans of the great goals.

In the second period, while Lightning was playing shorthand, the former Ottawa senators hit the mark by passing the disc between his legs. His goal looked like the one that made New York Rangers defender Marek Malik famous in the penalty shootout on the night of November 26, 2005.

At the Panthers camp, Sam Reinhart scored two goals. Quebec’s Jonathan Huberdeau got a pass that brought his total points to 115.

Alex Ovechkin was injured in the loss

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was injured early in the third inning on Sunday in the third period of a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The sniper hit the planks with his left shoulder hard after missing an opportunity to break away. Then Ovi lay on the floor for a few moments and headed to his family’s locker room. Going there, the Russian threw down his protective helmet in a sign of frustration. He did not return to the game after that.

In 77 games so far in 2021-22, Ovechkin hit the target 50 times and provided 40 assists for 90 points. He has eight successes less than Auston Matthews, the National League’s top scorer.

The latter did not score against the “hats”, but collected assists on the successes of his teammates Ilya Lyubushkin and Jason Spiza. Ilya Mikheev was the other top scorer for the Leafs, while TJ O’Shea, Lars Eiler and Marcus Johansson moved the ropes at the club’s camp in Washington.

In the penalty shootout, Alexandre Kervut ended the debate in favor of Queen City’s formation in the seventh round of this final stage of the match.