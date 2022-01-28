Olympic Games 2022: Rasta Rocket, the movie that popularized bobsleigh

Jamaica will play three bobsleigh teams at the 2022 Beijing Olympics (February 4-20). An opportunity for fans to talk about the Rasta Rockett movie that highlighted this specialty.

“Track the Ice Cream Man!” We will be talking about the Caribbean island. Competing in four-man, two-man, one-woman and possibly two-man (the Jamaican crew having just missed qualifying, they have first alternate status), we often have to refer to the movie that was released in 1993.

broke down: Jamaica, we have a moving team heading to Beijing! Ice fire will be like # Jamaica team They got their place in 2022 Beijing # Winter Olympics. This will be the first time JAM has qualified in 3 Olympic bobsleigh races: four men’s, two men’s and women’s monopop. pic.twitter.com/hRd5h7lDlG – Team Jamaica (@TeamJA876) January 17 2022

The film, directed by John Turteltape, is inspired by Jamaica’s participation in bobsleigh events at the 1988 Winter Olympics. In Calgary (Canada), the island made Winter Olympic history by participating for the first time in the discipline’s events. , in two-man bobsleigh (30) and in four-man bobsleigh (retirement).

This movie was a real success. The adventures of Sanka Coffey and his friends, trained by Irving Blitzer – Olympic double bobsleigh champion at the 1964 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck and Grenoble in 1968, but disqualified at the following games in Sapporo in 1972 due to his bobsledding to go faster – were watched By millions of people around the world and reviewed regularly.

Between Sanka’s lucky egg, songs (balance man, rhythm man, ice cream tracking, he’s a pop man!) and collector lines (“Sanka, are you dead?”), Rasta Rocket became legendary and still looks at each other with glee.

It also allowed as many people as possible to take a little more interest in and highlight the communal sled.

Since then, the country has participated in the Olympic Games on several occasions, in men’s and women’s bobsleigh. And there’s no doubt that this year, we should be talking fast about Rasta Rockett.