Olympics: Canada confirms the presence of three players

Doug Armstrong, general manager of the Beijing Olympics, told strikers Sidney Crosby and Conor McDavid, as well as defender Alex Petrangelo, that they will be on the team for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

That’s what TSN learned on Sunday.

At the request of the National Hockey League, the Players Association and the International Ice Hockey Federation, clubs participating in this prestigious event had to submit a list of three skaters who would be in their training for the games.

McDavid will be able to live one of his wildest dreams.

“I’ve never been on the same team as Sid. It would be exciting if that were the case, it would be a dream come true if I could wear the Canada shirt with Sid,” he told the Edmonton Journal last September.

The 24-year-old striker will make his Olympic debut next February. For his part, Crosby will test his third matches. He received gold medals from Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014). Pietrangelo was part of the formation representing the maple leaf in Russia.

Canada will begin its Olympic hockey journey on February 10, in a match against Germany.