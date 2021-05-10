On the agenda | Adviser

Jacques Goulet, president of Sun Life Canada, was invited by Le Cercle canadienne on May 10. If you want to register for this event, click here.

Enrich your ESG Toolkit

Find out how to achieve responsible investment goals for your clients by participating in the virtual roundtable they host Finance and investment And the Adviser. On May 20 at 1 p.m., meet Steve Peelisel, Alan Despaines, Maral Dolmadjian, and Rosalie Vendt to learn more about responsible investing. To register for this event and receive your PDUs, from here.

• Talentus Gala

The Association des femmes en finance du Québec invites you to attend its sixteenth sessione The annual party “Unity, a core strength of talented women”, which will be held on May 27th. On this occasion several prices will be presented. The online celebration will begin at 5:00 pm, and the VIP lounge will be after the ceremony. Anyone who buys a Single Ticket with 7 other people will be placed at the VPN table. If you want to participate in this great networking event, from here.

• Funding and transferring

In partnership with Option Finance, BlackLine presents a series of 5 digital meetings on transformation and new challenges of the finance function.

Episode 1: How is Funding Reinventing Itself in This Era of COVID-19? (March 4)

Episode 2: What growth potential does automation bring? (April 8)

Episode 3: How Are Data Transforming Financial Circles? (May 4)

Episode 4: Tools, Talent and Security: How do you help companies empower themselves in digital technology?

Episode 5: The Next Program (1he is July)

For more information on various conferences or to review conferences you missed, from here.

• An Evening of Prediction … at noon!

On June 10, from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m., experts invited by CFA Montreal will exchange their views on the major trends affecting the global economy and financial markets, as well as on various topics including the evolution of interest rates and currency fluctuations, the outlook for bonds and markets. Stocks and prices of natural resources. To participate in this event, Register here.