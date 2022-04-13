On the roads of Canada

In this series of 11 podcasts, we stop along these routes to show you some of the most beautiful and amazing places in Canada.

Interviews by Annemarie Yvonne and produced by Stefan Barnett.

First stop: Newfoundland and Labrador

It is isolated from the rest of the North American continent, and is part of the Atlantic Provinces. Its territory includes the island of Newfoundland and the Labrador Peninsula. If many tourists go there to enjoy the icebergs, it is also necessary to take the trip in summer to browse its lavish landscapes. So did Frédérique Sauvée, a brilliant journalist, blogger and traveler who shares her discoveries and favorites.

Second stop: New Brunswick

New Brunswick, an underrated destination? If that’s the case for you, then it won’t be after this conversation with Emmanuelle Winter, Director of Tourism for this province in Eastern Canada. New Brunswick is the only officially bilingual province and its capital is Fredericton. About 33% of the 756,000 New Brunswickers live in French. Most of them are Acadians, descendants of the early French and European settlers who settled in Acadia during the New France era.

Third stop: Prince Edward Island

The Union Bridge, with a height of 12.9 km, is the longest bridge in the world spanning over ice-covered water. Photo: PEI Tourism / Stclair Macaulay

It is the smallest of Canada’s provinces, but it is the most densely populated. About 145,000 people live on this island, which is 224 km long and at most 64 km wide, bordered by white or red sand beaches. I called Al Jazeera The Gulf Garden The million hectares farm or the Potato Island . After all, they grow a quarter of potatoes in the country. Brenda Gallant is one of the island’s 5,000 Acadians and Director of Marketing for Tourism Î.-P.-É.

Fourth stop – Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is the birthplace of the first French speakers in North America. They settled in 1605 in Port Royal, on the shores of the Bay of Fundy where the tides are the highest in the world. Nova Scotia is also known for the Cabot Trail, a road built along steep cliffs that flow into the Atlantic Ocean. And then, don’t miss the historic site of Louisbourg Castle. Candace Hurlbur is a consultant in Tourism, Nova Scotia.

Fifth stop – Quebec

This is a great invitation to come and discover the province of Belle, a vast region three times the size of France, inhabited by just over 8 million people, most of whom are French-speaking, and who mostly live near the beaches of Saint-South. from the province. Mini Quebec Tour with Julie Brodeur, author of Guides I Explore Quebec, The Best of Quebec According to Ulysses and Winter Fun in Quebec, for Quebec Ulysses Travel Guides.

Sixth stop – Ontario

you to discover It is the emblem of the province of Ontario. welcome This Canadian province where 13.5 million people occupy an area the size of Egypt. This is where Niagara Falls flows. Just a few miles away is one of Canada’s most beautiful villages: Niagara-on-the-Lake, a historic 19th-century village in the heart of great wine country, explains Ronald Holgerson, an Ontario-based expert in tourism marketing.

Seventh Station – Manitoba

In the Cree language, it means Manitoba Great Spirit Passage . This pass is located in the heart of Canada and North America on an area of ​​​​650 thousand square kilometers where forests, lakes, rivers and meadows meet. About 100,000 lakes cover one-sixth of Manitoba, including Lake Winnipeg, the fifth largest body of fresh water in Canada. Michelle Lariver of Travel Manitoba tells you what to see in Manitoba.

Eighth stop – Saskatchewan

formerly nicknamed attic world And wheat province Saskatchewan still has a reputation as a great prairie to this day. Nothing could be more wrong! From lush boreal forests to rugged badlands, not to mention thousands of pristine lakes, Saskatchewan has desert in nowhere. Let’s explore this region with Rose Le Calvez, Saskatchewan Tourism Consultant.

Ninth stop – Alberta

In Alberta, there are enchanting places: Wicked, Head-smashed-Smashed-in Buffalo Jump, Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, Wood Buffalo National Park and the famous Rocky Mountains. This natural division between the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta is a must for tourists. To guide you, Julie Favard, Director of Tourism Development and Entrepreneurship at the Alberta Economic Development Board, leads us to discover the picturesque places.

Ten stop – British Columbia

Welcome to British Columbia, the land of Pacific beaches, glaciers, lakes, rivers, vineyards, orchards, and forests that are home to Canada’s oldest and largest trees. It is also the ancestral land of many indigenous peoples, including the Haida nation. There is also the Okanagan Valley, the second largest fruit region in the country. Lots of things to do and see in far western Canada where guide Marylène Têtu lives from guide Ulysse.

The last stop: the three regions

Nunavut, Northwest Territories, and Yukon occupy a third of Canada. People come here for the wildlife – bowhead whales, daffodils, walruses and polar bears – and for glaciers, icebergs and tundra. The Northwest Territories are home to Canada’s longest river, the Mackenzie River. The area it covers is one of the last virgin areas in the world. Our guide: Frédérique Sauvée, Ulysse guide editor.