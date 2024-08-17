One in eight people in Monterrey suffers from asthma.

Health. Recent data has revealed that more people suffer from asthma in Montérégie than anywhere else in Quebec.

Published by the Public Health Department of Monteregue.

Written by Daniela Vargas Rojas – French Canada

In 2021-2022, approximately 179,210 Montérégie residents had asthma, or approximately 12.6% of the population. This is a much higher rate than Quebec (11.5%).

In Montérégie, the number of people with asthma has increased by 68% in 20 years. In 2001-2002, 7.5% of people in the region had the disease. Two decades later, in 2021-2022, 12.6% of the population had asthma. Since the turn of the millennium, the prevalence of asthma has been much higher in Montérégie than in Quebec.

In Monterrey, as in the rest of the provinces, people between the ages of 20 and 29 are the most affected by the disease that affects the lungs: one in five people in this age group suffers from asthma, or 22.1%.

The mortality rate for people with asthma has fallen by 40% in 20 years. It rose from 17.8% in 2001-2002 to 10.7% in 2021-2022. The proportion of people with asthma who die in Montérégie is lower than in Quebec (10.7% compared to 12% per 1,000 people).