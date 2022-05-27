Operation to make doctors shiver

Jonathan Bernier has come a long way.

In an interview with Jean-Charles Lagoy on Thursday, the Devils goalkeeper agreed to go into detail about the thigh operation he had that caused him to miss nearly the entire 2021-2022 season.

“It was an operation that took between an hour and an hour and 30 minutes and it took me three hours and 20 minutes to get my thighs back. There was a lot of damage they couldn’t see on the X-ray. When I woke up, he told me it had been 15 or 20 years since he had He saw such a rotten thigh.”

Bernier admitted he found the situation very difficult, but believes it was the best thing he could do for the rest of his career.

“It’s been a very tough year. Signing a new contract in a new city and with a new team, that wasn’t really what I had in mind. It happened during training camp and I couldn’t come back from that injury. With the Devils running, we decided it was the best decision for me. to perform the operation.

Quebecers also felt helpless at one point in the season when the Devils were having all kinds of problems at goal.

“It wasn’t easy to see the team being a little left out with the goalkeepers. We should have been able to help them, but it wasn’t me and Mackenzie Blackwood. Hopefully next year we can do better and start in the right way.

However, Bernier is optimistic about the future, it is he who really admired Jack Hughes’ slot.

“I think players who take a little longer to develop are used to having space on the ice. Players like Patrick Kane and Jack Hughes have exceptional vision and hands. When they go up in the NHL, they have less space. But we see that he is starting to gain respect and that he has more time.” I was very impressed. It’s been a big year for him and I think he and the team needed that.”

Watch the interview in the video above.