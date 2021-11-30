Organic pesticides: pressure on species evolution

Catholic University of Louvain team comparison ‘Water fleas’ populations (And the laurel plant magna), crustaceans less than 5 mm in length, in seven different pools. These ponds were among nature reserves, conventional farms, or certified organic farms. The researchers say they chose water fleas, not insects, because they are not targeted with pesticides.

Finally, we read in this paper, published on November 21, that water fleas that live near “organic” farms have become resistant to the insecticides used on these farms (deltamethrin and copper sulfate), just as those who live near “conventional” farms are becoming resistant to pesticides (such as chlorpyrifos). The researchers concluded that “both types of cultivation specifically account for the development of pesticide resistance in non-target species” by these pesticides.

Aharon Research those Last few years It has already been proven that even organic pesticides are not without effect. Remember that if organic farming prohibits the use of synthetic pesticides, they can resort to natural pesticides. These, in Canada, are listed by the government in the document Organic Production Systems – Lists of Permitted Substances. They must be used according to specific standards.