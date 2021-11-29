Lionel Messi wins 7th Ballon d’Or

(Paris) What an imperial rule! Without participation, Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d’Or, the seventh for the Argentine and the first in the history of Paris Saint-Germain, and isolated himself a little more in the football sky after his victory on Monday over Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

FC Barcelona, ​​which saw Bolga leave for Paris this summer, still has a trophy in its ranks since captain Alexia Botelas lifted the Women’s Golden Ball for the third time in history, and young Pedri won the trophy. Best Young Cuban (under 21).

Finally, the European champion goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, won the Yashin Cup for the best goalkeeper.

And seven! Messi has already been crowned six times before (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019) in the Barcelona shirt, which Bakia left this summer to join Paris Saint-Germain, after 20 years in the “Blaugrana”.

“I think I got this trophy for what we were able to do in the Copa America,” said the winner. This summer, he led Argentina to win its first title in 28 years, and its first major title is “La Bolga” (Lapus) with this shirt, after losing four finals, three in Copa America (2007, 2015 and 2016), and one in the World Cup (2014). ).

Messi smiled, “After fighting for years and stumbling repeatedly, I finally got there.”

He added, “I am proud to be the first player to win the Paris Saint-Germain shirt,” admitting that “I benefited a lot from seeing my family happy tonight.”

His wife Antonella and their three children wore the same black embroidered jacket as their father at Chatelet.

It is already a victory for Paris Saint-Germain, which touches the second for the French club after Jean-Pierre Papin with Marseille (1991).

The Liberian George Weah, crowned in 1995, had played the first half for Paris Saint-Germain, but he lifted the cup in the Milan shirt.

“This is the seventh for him, the club is the first,” Parisian president Nasser Al-Khelaifi relished at La Chaîne L’Équipe, congratulating Messi “warmly.”

“It is a great pride for the club that one of our players has won the most prestigious and coveted title. The Qatari leader insisted it was a big thing for him, for the club, for the city and for French football, not just for PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo 6NS

The award “Gigio” Donnarumma further decorates the Parisian evening.

Solin Gala, on the other hand, to Cristiano Ronaldo “only” the sixth in the 2021 edition, who avoided the party presented by Didier Drogba and Sandy Herbert and grumbled on his account on Instagram, writing all the same: “I always send congratulations to those who win.”

With five titles, the Portuguese lags behind in his rivalry with Messi and the years pass, making the probability of the Argentine being arrested less and less.

Lewandowski was also disappointed. This year it will not become the first Polish Golden Ball. The Bayern striker may have missed the boat when France Football decided not to award its prestigious trophy in 2020, the year cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A good player, Messi fired him from the scene: “You deserved it last year, I hope France Football gives it because you deserve it at home.”

Lewandowski also recognizes himself with the Top Scorer of the Year award, created by France Football for this edition.

“I am very proud of this trophy, I know what it means to be there on the pitch, to be a top scorer, to achieve what it is,” Lewandowski said.

Benzema also dreamed of winning the Ballon d’Or. Long announced among the candidates, finished at the foot of the podium (4NS), by far the best arrangement.

The coronation of Alexia Putilas

Italian Jorginho, defensive midfielder for Italy and Chelsea (club of the year by the jury), and winner of this year’s Euro and Champions League titles, took third place.

The Women’s Golden Ball was crowned by the captain of FC Barcelona and the winner of the Women’s Champions League, Alexia Butillas.

The name “Alexia” on her jersey succeeds Ada Hegerberg, the first-time winner of 2018, American champion and activist icon Megan Rapinoe (2019).

Photo: Benoit Tessier, Reuters Alexia Putillas

Potilas (27) is ahead of teammate Jennifer Hermoso and their victim in the Australian C1 final Chelsea Sam Kerr.

Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma also took home the awards this year. European champion with Italy, the best player in the European Nations Championship 2020, and also won the Ilashin Cup for the best goalkeeper.

Giant Jijiu smiled, “It’s been a great year for me.”

Finally, the Cuban Cup for Best Youngster, where 32 previously voted gold balloons, went to Pedri (19). But the Spanish prodigy is still far from Messi’s seven pearls, who already imagines searching for 8NS The golden ball.

“I didn’t think about the sixth, seventh, eighth … I really want to start this stage of my life in Paris Saint-Germain and achieve new goals,” concluded the master of world football.