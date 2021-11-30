Opening day of Club Med de Charlevoix: visit us with pictures

The result of nine years of working with LEMAYMICHAUD Architecture Design, the project allows visitors to live the Club Med experience while enjoying the leisure and tourism activities of the Massif de Charlevoix.

One of the rooms available at Club Med de CharlevoixPhoto: Radio Canada

Another type of room is available for Club Med guests. Photo : Radio Canada

The hotel lobby is a quiet place to welcome guests. There are no large counters as it is usual to see them in hotels to take reservations. Photo : Radio Canada

A training room is available for guests. The village also has a room for yoga lessons. Photo : Radio Canada

The bar and entertainment area in the village of Club Med in Charlevoix Photo : Radio Canada

Gourmet Lounge / Le Chalet Restaurant offers an à la carte menu. Chef Roberto Piccininni, known to the Club Med community, signs local and local dishes. Photo : Radio Canada

The large dining area will make the taste buds of the visitors drool. Photo : Radio Canada

Food court near the buffet Photo : Radio Canada

In both winter and summer, guests can enjoy Club Med resorts with great views of the St. Lawrence River. Photo : Radio Canada

Club Med offers babysitting services to families staying at the hotel. Photo : Radio Canada

The eastern wing of the village of Club Med de Charlevois. The hotel is located at the bottom of the mountain near the river, east of the ski centre. Photo : Radio Canada

We are the first to implement both the exterior architecture and interior design of the Club Med Village. Welcome to Catherine Beaudry, Senior Partner at LEMAYMICHAUD.

The designer responsible for the project of the 302-room hotel, a swimming pool, seven dining halls, and a conference center speaks to the admiration of Club Med decision-makers.

We quilted them with all our pictures of Quebec that were to be transferred to our design and they chose us , she explained. Visitors are offered a real experience of the four seasons of the province through the hotel.

Charlevoix artists designed the quilt, based on the company’s ideas and vision. Nancy Geiger, Stephane Bouchard, of Ateliers Charlevoix, as well as Anne-Marie Hamel, are proud of this collaboration with Club Med.

huge windows

The landscape of Charlevois, in the mountains of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, prevails throughout the eight-storey hotel.

It is mainly eye-catching when entering the village swimming area. You can see the mountains on the other side of the river. In the photo, Club Med leaders saw the clouds, they thought of a horizon line in the river. We told them there’s nothing like seeing it in action Says Catherine Boudry during a hotel visit with Radio Canada.

From floor to floor, at the bend of the corridor, the windows reveal the beauty of the forest, without warning.

Loading Image One of the Club Med rooms that opens onto a small balcony overlooking the river. Photo: Radio Canada

Also in the rooms: with a bed of less than three meters, a wonderful view of the river awaits guests.

First Nations Traditions

In the 5 Trident spaces of Club Med de Charlevoix, the hotel’s most luxurious suite, the company has been inspired by elements reminiscent of First Nations peoples.

There was a presentation with the then senior team of Wendake’s chief, Mr. Konrad Sioi. They told us we are honored that we want to highlight their presence through the hotel says Catherine Pewdry.

For his part, Al-Siwi confirmed that he was informed of Club Med’s intention at that time. However, he would like to point out that he was not involved in the decisions to choose the design or any other component of the company’s and Club Med project.

Loading Image This small living room-style room in some hotel rooms offers a glimpse into the integration of First Nations-inspired elements. Photo by Russian artist Asya Molochkova. Photo: Radio Canada

Quebec colors

Club Med leaders asked us to show them the Quebec symbols. So we imagined shades of wood, red, and county metallic surfaces, and the circular rugs that the grandmothers make here. We have created spaces that remind us of these icons Ms. Pewdrey continues.

SIGNS THAT EVERYTHING LEMAYMICHAUD HAS CONSIDERED. The prints on the rug, created by our graphic designers, a local artist imagined little birdhouses installed near room door numbers, we created the lights , specify.

In the winter, customers can enjoy the slopes of the Massif de Charlevoix with the equipment provided in the all-inclusive package or with their own equipment.

Organized spaces for storing skis, boots and snowboards inside the hotel were also designed by LEMAYMICHAUD.

About twenty company employees have worked on the project over the years.

The $120 million project has received support from regional and federal governments. The hotel will officially welcome its first customers on Friday.

Curious people were able to visit the place during the various open days that were organized this fall.