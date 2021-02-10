Oscar Race: Night of Kings, a Canadian syndicated production, still in operation

Quebec movie 14 days and 12 nights, Signed by Jean-Philippe Duval, who represented Canada, is no longer in the race. The pre-selection of the panel headed by Telefilm Canada was disqualified. This was ruled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Funny Boy, Written by Deepa Mehta, he did not meet the linguistic standards due to the volume of dialogue in English.

Night of Kings It is co-produced by France, Senegal and Perveria, a Montreal-based production company, representing Côte d’Ivoire in this race for the Oscars. The film is distributed by Axia Films in Montreal.

The film is set in La Maca Prison in Abidjan, one of the most overcrowded prisons in West Africa. Aging and sick, Prisoner Blackbeard is increasingly disputed. To maintain his power, he reverts to a ritual that involves forcing the prisoner to tell stories overnight. He is called a young thief. However, he does not know how to tell, but he is haunted by one story: the story of the Zama King, an urban legend that he began to tell and invent for several hours, risking his life.

Night of Kings It has been shown at the Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice International Film Festival.

The film will be officially released on digital March 5th.

The five finalists for the Academy Award for Best International Film will be announced in mid-March. The Oscars will take place on April 25th.