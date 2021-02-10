Fans have been sent in attacking matches since the start of the season. In all four corners of the NHL, we had a few regular melts and a few high-score games.

So much so, that as we approach a quarter of the season, nine teams have average goals scored in each match above 3.5. Moreover, Al-Kindy remains at the top of the ring with an average of four goals per match.

“He is not the only one, but one of the main reasons is the lack of pre-season matches.” Claude Julian explained, after training his team on Tuesday, the teams were unable to adapt and make corrections.

Obviously, it won’t last. In the past 10 seasons, only four teams finished the campaign with an average of 3.5+ goals. Three of them achieved this in 2018-2019. You have to go back to the last century to see more than two teams ending at this high rate.

It was in 1995-1996. Of the three teams that did, the penguins closed the table with an average of 4.41 goals per match. This is the last team to score at least 4 goals in a season.

Defensive tightening

The Canadiens coach has noticed some slowdown since the weekend. The Oilers and Maple Leafs, the true attacking machines, scored a 3–1 win on Monday night.

“We’ll see a little fewer goals. He said he’s a disgrace to the amateurs, but he’ll please a lot of coaches. It’s not that the teams play less offensively. Instead, they toughen up in defense.”

Al-Kindi was precisely the victim of this stress over the weekend. Josh Anderson noticed that the space was much narrower in front of the Senators.

“We have played enough matches for the teams to analyze our trends,” the striker said. Even before the short spell against the senators, I warned you that they were well trained and hardworking. They were very bitter against us. They played a difficult game that made it difficult for us to get out. “

Jeremiah: It is soon

Wednesday night’s match is unlikely to be easy. Leaves came to the Bale Center by scoring 7-0-1 in his last eight matches. Indeed, there are some to say the Leafs is the best team in Canada.

“We’re there with them,” Anderson said. Yes, they are a very talented team. But we also have a lot of talent. We’ll see tomorrow (Wednesday evening). “

Joel Jeremiah wore a regular trio shirt to training. He regained his place on the right of Tyler Toffoli and Jisbury Kotkaniemi. Since his status was still uncertain in the Wednesday night match, Corey Perry was also in that unit.

This is the first day he can have a physical examination. We’ll have to see how he feels. “Difficult decisions will come very soon,” Julian said, referring to those that he will have to authorize to implement on the bridge.