Other files on the table for Kent Hughes

“If the question is to use picks to help trade a player like Jeff Petrie, that’s not my intention,” Hughes said. There is no deal imminent. But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen [pas] before the draft. Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have expected the Chi trade. Teams assess their needs and players. We’ll see. The phone rings more this week than the previous week.”

Josh Anderson is in the plans

“I think we should do it [être à l’écoute]Hughes male. We are at 32e Attitude is it [le dernier rang] from the NHL. We have to watch [comment] improve our team. I’ve said this before, but I’ve had several calls to Josh in the past. There are many teams that knocked on the door. We didn’t trade it. We love Josh, we want to see him in the Canadians organization. a house [sera à l’écoute]That is the wise thing to always do.”

Richardson and the Black Hawks

Luke Richardson is among the candidates for Chicago’s next head coach.

“Un [cherche] Not to replace Locke, CH CEO said. If he doesn’t have the job, we want to see him again in Montreal. Luke tells me he’s not interested in leaving Montreal unless he becomes head coach. He should have a second interview with the Hawks, like the finalists. If he gets the job, we’ll think of the names.”

Mailloux in Montreal

Canadians’ controversial first-round pick in the 2021 draft, Logan Mailo will spend the next few weeks in Montreal for a period of rehabilitation after shoulder surgery. Hughes confirmed that he intends to invite him to the team development camp.

“Our request was not to bring him to Montreal, but that of his agent. In the meantime, we can meet him in person and chat with him. I look forward to meeting him at the beginning of July to get to know him better as a person. We would like to see him at the camp to see him act with the other hopefuls.”