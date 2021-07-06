Ottawa recognizes Métis autonomy in Manitoba

The Manitoba Metis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement was signed Tuesday at a ceremony in Winnipeg.

While the Métis is recognized as one of the indigenous peoples of Canada but not covered by Indian law, David Chartrand says that this agreement constitutes new stadium In signing the treaties the fact that this is the Metis Ottawa Treaty and not an Indian Law Agreement is welcomed.

This establishes once and for all MMFMétis Federation of Manitoba It is the government of the Métis people The head of the organization is fired.

The Federal Minister for the Crown’s Relations with Indigenous Peoples Caroline Bennett was almost present from Toronto. It provided more details about the content of the document.

She said our government is committed to building a new type of relationship with Métis by promoting reconciliation and allowing them to respect their traditions, language and culture. This is a crucial step on the road to MMFMétis Federation of Manitoba towards autonomy.

The agreement contributes to progress of the law MMFMétis Federation of Manitoba To enact self-determination and autonomy Caroline Bennett, Declar.

Through this agreement, Canada recognizes MMFMétis Federation of Manitoba As the Métis government of Manitoba and its jurisdiction over its activities, including citizenship, the selection of its leaders, and the work of government , she explained.

These are essential functions of any government The minister adds.

The event was attended by Liberal Representatives Dan Vandal, Jim Carr, Terry Duguid and Kevin Lamoreaux.

There was no representative of the county. Person in charge of housing and property management MMFMétis Federation of Manitoba , Will Godon, acted as master of ceremonies and made several comments questioning the province’s obligation to Métis.

The relationship between MMFMétis Federation of Manitoba The boycott has been particularly stormy since Brian Pallister’s Progressive Conservative Party came to power.

Presidents Council protests

Shortly after the signing ceremony of the agreement between MMFMétis Federation of Manitoba and Ottawa, the Manitoba Council of Leaders issued a disapproving press release.

Senior captain Arlene Dumas blames Caroline Bennett for signing this deal Without considering the implications for indigenous rights and treaties of first nationsمم .

As partners in the original Crown Treaties, the First Nations had yet to gain the right to self-government in activities such as citizenship, elections, and the unrestricted work of their governments. , he argues.

Arlen Dumas did not fail to emphasize the electoral nature of the signing of this agreement.

By signing this deal, Canada has now made it clear that it prioritizes mulattoes over First Nations, as the Liberal Party seeks a majority, as new federal elections approach. , He says.

Grand Chef Dumas adds that this agreement take risks for the interests of first nations.