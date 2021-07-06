Samsung is preparing an Exynos 5G chip for the next affordable smartphones

Samsung is working on a new SoC for its affordable smartphones. The serial number is S5E8825. It will integrate a 5G modem in order to provide the Galaxy A with 5G connectivity instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon. The component is expected to be announced this year.

Samsung is one of the good customers of Qualcomm And the Media Tech. The Korean company buys a lot of 5G-compatible SoCs from them. And this despite the fact that they are made, as well as at the top of the range, withExynos 2100 (which you find on the Galaxy S21 for example), instead of the mid-range, with Exynos 880, 980 and 1080.

Recent rumors speak of a higher model in the works: the Exynos 2200 (serial number S5E9825). component withGraphics processor developed in partnership with AMD which The power will be the same as that of the living room console. But another rumor also raises another SoC, this time a mid-range. Its serial number will be S5E8825. Its name is Exynos 1200.

Samsung prepares Exynos compatible with 5G networks for smartphones

The information comes from a tweet from a Chinese leaker known as IceUniverse. It indicates that Three Exynos should be introduced in 2021. One for the 800 series. One for the 1000 series and the other for the 2000 series. According to the Dutch website GalaxyClub, the second would be thusExynos 1200, which will be his privacy5G Modem Integration. So it could succeed the Exynos 1080. It could even reach the Samsung Galaxy A early next year.

However, this is not certain. In fact, Samsung uses very little of its own mid-range processors. Only twice, to be exact: in the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, which were released in 2019. The SoC in question is the Exynos 980. In all the other 5G Galaxy As, the company prefers to buy the 5G components it uses. Cheaper. Snapdragon from Qualcomm and Dimensity from MediaTek. This year, you’ll find some in the A52 5G, the A22 5G, or even the A32 5G.

