Outriders: Available on Xbox Game Pass at launch

It is official! The new Outriders will be available upon launch on Xbox Game Pass.

(Photos provided by Square Enix)

This week, we expected, thanks to a tweet from the official Xbox Game Pass account, that Outriders will be available on Game Pass once it is released. In fact, we learned the news again thanks to a message from the famous Melissa McGamepas. Its coded message about mentions and anomalies, two important components of the new Outriders game, will spark the curiosity of more than one player. So they quickly put together the puzzle pieces and predicted the arrival of the Outriders in the Game Pass.

There’s probably a hint about a game here somewhere honestly we can’t even keep up with all the ads lately pic.twitter.com/Qz6LmX1Cs4 – Xbox Game Pass (XboxGamePass) March 12, 2021

Good news for subscribers

Today we learn that it is official! Le nouveau jeu du studio People Can Fly édité par Square Enix fera officiellement son apparition sur le Game Pass pour console et sur le Game Pass Ultimate le premier avril prochain (et on nous promet qu’il ne s’agit pas d’une blague de April Fool). The new Kid Square Enix is ​​at the crossroads of genres and blends spooky action / combat with a depth-of-depth progression worthy of the best RPG. A type of game that attracts many curious players to discover this new world and which will, in addition, be free for subscribers.

What Outriders will do for you

The Outriders take place in the distant future, as humanity attempts to colonize a new planet. Then players are sent to this new planet which is more hostile than you can imagine. A mysterious storm, called anomaly, blew up all the circuits of technological devices brought in by humans and turned wildlife into bloodthirsty creatures. Then colonialism takes a dramatic turn as war breaks out over the few resources available between the colonies.

You are curious and you wake up 30 years after humans arrive on the new planet Enoch. Your deep sleep has enabled you to become what in the game is called a change, that is, the ability to use special abilities and heal oneself. You will be able to create and customize your very own Outrider who will have a combination of different techniques to defeat his enemies. Use your special skills on a ruthless battlefield with the ultimate goal of discovering the origin of the mysterious signal that is making this planet hostile to humans.

The game is played in single player or cooperative mode with up to two friends to try to keep up with the RPG / third person shooter. The title is also compatible with Cross-playWhich means that you will be able to play with your friends regardless of the platform they use. Because survival is always better with friends!