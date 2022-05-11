Panel discussion on Social Justice for a More Compassionate World

BusinessCalendar of events, exhibitions, seminars, webinars, miscellaneous, charitable works

OTTAWA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Young people are navigating a rapidly changing world where climate change, social justice and the economic and social consequences of a pandemic will have a critical impact on their youth. This generation has an exceptional opportunity to change the course of humanity, to embrace more compassionate values ​​and to define its future.

To discuss this, the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) will host a panel discussion on May 16, 2022 (3pm-4:30pm EST), as part of the 2022 Conference of the Federation of the Humanities (FSH). This discussion is one of the activities marking the 25And FCI Anniversary.

This committee hopes to inspire young people to answer the following question: What does social justice mean to you today, and how can research help advance it to shape the future you want?

A moderator and three panelists will address this question by sharing their research in areas ranging from climate activism and learning about social justice, to the difference between gender and health and well-being.

animation



Leslie GlingUniversity of Toronto

Leslie Gling is a postdoctoral researcher. She is interested in social justice and the social and structural factors that shape lifelong health. Her research focuses on understanding and addressing gender inequality and issues associated with the social determinants of health with HIV and sexual and reproductive health outcomes. She is also committed to promoting participatory and community-based research methods to empower youth and enhance the well-being of adolescents from marginalized backgrounds.

menus

Lindsey GallowayLakehead University

Lindsay Galway is an interdisciplinary researcher in public and environmental health. His work spans the social sciences, natural sciences, and health sciences, and aims to bring together multiple perspectives to understand the world holistically and solve complex social and environmental problems together, with a focus on climate change. Her main areas of expertise are planetary health, environmental determinants of health, climate change and health, and environmental justice.

Manu SharmaThomson Rivers University

Manu Sharma is an Assistant Professor in the School of Education and Social Work at Thomson Rivers University, where she teaches foundation courses for the MA in Education. His research interests and publications in the field of education focus on equity initiatives, critical curriculum studies, social justice pedagogy, imperfect reasoning, action research, educational rights, and international teaching experiences. She is currently analyzing social justice initiatives in six Canadian high schools.

Rinaldo WalcottUniversity of Toronto

Renaldo Walcott is Professor of Cultural Studies on the Black Diaspora at the Institute for Women and Gender Studies, and a member of the graduate program at the University of Toronto’s Institute of Film Studies. From 2002 to 2007, he held the Canadian Research Chair in Social Justice and Cultural Studies at the Ontario Institute of Educational Studies. Her teaching and research focus on cultural studies around the black diaspora and postcolonial studies, with emphasis on issues of gender, sexuality, nationhood, citizenship, and multiculturalism.

The symposium will feature short presentations followed by a moderated open discussion among participants and speakers on the importance of humanitarian research in solving global issues of concern to the youth of today and tomorrow.

Although it is primarily aimed at young people, we invite everyone to this committee.

About the Canada Foundation for Innovation

For 25 years, the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) has made financial contributions to Canadian universities, colleges, research hospitals, and not-for-profit research institutions so that they can increase their capacity to conduct high-quality research. CFI invests in the infrastructure researchers need to think big, innovate, and push the frontiers of knowledge. These investments help organizations attract and retain the world’s best talent, train the next generation of researchers, and support world-class research that boosts our economy and improves Canadians’ quality of life.

Better future now

For 25 years, we’ve been investing in ideas that change our world

Information: Benno Clement

Media relations and social media specialist

Canada Innovation Foundation

Cell: 613943-2580

[email protected]

