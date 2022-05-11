Here’s When You Can Try Cerebrum Season 2

After several delays due to the epidemic and Actor Claude Legault’s health conditionoutput from the brain He had to decide to change the main actor. After these adventures, Season 2 will finally see the light of day and will be offered to ICI Tou.tv Extra subscribers starting in June.

Specifically, the first five episodes will go live on June 16, while the next five episodes will go live on the platform on June 30.

Actor François Papineau takes on the role of psychiatrist Henri Lacombe, who has just returned from a trip to Asia where he has regressed. His life is forever turned upside down, but he has to look forward and rebuild it. Meanwhile, Simone Vallier (Christine Beaulieu) conducts a disturbing investigation into the murders of young women with Danno (Olivier Gervais-Courchesne), her loyal colleague. Henry and Simon quickly find their complicity, and Simone doesn’t hesitate to use her expertise to get to the killer’s head. time is passing. This psychiatrist’s commitment is not without risk, especially when Simon receives a mysterious envelope that scrambles cards and launches them on a dangerous and involved mission. Rebuild your life or save your skin?

The second season will also feature Alexis Martin, Marie-Chantal Perron, Marianne Verville, Henri Piccard, Marguerite Bouchard, English Major, Henri Chassé, Ludivine Redding, Sonia Vachon, Christian Pasquier, Jacinth René, Gabriel Sabourin, Myriam Leblanc, Micheline Vreignett, Hugues Frédéric Pierre, Chanel Mings, Eric Rubido, Frédéric Miller Zuffy, Anthony Terrain, Marie Therese Fortin, Virginie Fortin.

Richard Plymert (The Ups and Downs of Sophie Paquin, New Address) signs scripts the brain.

The series is produced by Jay Edwin and Catherine Terrain.

Subsequent broadcasts will certainly be on ICI Télé, although the date has yet to be confirmed.