Which Quebec is at the head of the Bruins family?

The Boston Bruins are on the verge of agreement with Montrealer Jim Montgomery to become the team’s new head coach.

According to the NHL Network, the 53-year-old could sign a three-year deal worth $2 million annually with the Bruins. The Massachusetts team showed their driver Bruce Cassidy the door in early June.

Montgomery was head coach for only one and a half seasons in the National League with the Dallas Stars. He set a record of 60-43-10 at the helm of the Texans, before being sent off for “conduct inconsistent with the values ​​of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League (NHL)”. In January 2020, Montgomery revealed that he suffers from alcoholism and has spent time in a rehab facility.

The man who played 122 games in the NHL, including five with the Montreal Canadiens, worked behind the benches of the St. Louis Blues during his last two campaigns as an assistant coach.

Bruins are 51-26-5 this season. They lost the flag in the first round of the playoffs in seven games against the Carolina Hurricanes.