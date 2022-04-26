Papillomavirus, influenza … Public health in France relaunch the vaccination campaign in Martinique – all the news about Martinique on the Internet

If much has been said about vaccines against Covid-19 in recent months, there are many others recommended by Public Health France. On the occasion of European Vaccination Week, here are the main figures in Martinique.

From 25 April to 1 May, on the occasion of the European Immunization Week, the Foundation Santé Publique France is organizing a large-scale vaccination campaign. This time it is not about promoting vaccination against Covid-19, but against other diseases. Vaccine against human papilloma virus (HPV) Or which recently became mandatory a year ago and is particularly recommended for action against meningococci.





Santé Publique France presents the latest figures that show a development considered very slow, particularly with regard to HPV vaccination coverage. In Martinique, only 17% of 15-year-old girls born in 2006 were vaccinated. However, this number is up by 2.7% compared to last year. In France, only one in two girls has a complete vaccination schedule. The situation is “more worrying” in the West Indies according to Santé Publique France, which notes that in Martinique, only one girl in six has a full vaccination schedule. In Guadeloupe, 25% of young girls are fully vaccinated against HPV.

Status of advances in HPV vaccination in Martinique and Guadeloupe. – Public Health France

The vaccination is open to boys between the ages of 11 and 14

As a reminder, the HPV vaccination for boys was recently opened. If before January 1, 2021 the vaccine was only for young girls, today boys aged 11-14 can get it. In fact, the latter were not spared the cancers associated with this virus, and of the 6,300 cases of new cancers, nearly a third were men.

[#SEV2022] #vaccination : a new increase in vaccination coverage #HPV In young girls and the first data for boys in France ???? pic.twitter.com/XJwmEF4Rcg – SantépubliqueFrance (SantéPublicFr) 26 April 2022

In addition, the French public health authority noted a decrease in influenza vaccination in Martinique (-3.2%) between 2019 and 2020. On the other hand, progress has been made in vaccination against meningococcal disease, which has become mandatory for infants. In Martinique, 74.1% (+10.7%) received a dose of the vaccine and 84.1% (+8%) received their booster dose.