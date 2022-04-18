Paquita, “We can win in Casablanca”

Marcos Paqueta, coach of JSM Belouizdad, was not ready to give up, despite the negative result recorded yesterday in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-final at home against Wydad Casablanca.

” It is true that this result is very disappointing for us, especially in the return match that will be played at our home in Morocco. However, if they can score and win the first leg at home, we can also do it in a week in Casablanca. Paqueta said during the post-match press conference.

Returning to the first leg that I lost against Wydad, who had played less since the start of the match almost after Jalal Daoudi was sent off, the Brazilian coach said that “ I don’t think we deserve to face Wydad tonight. We controlled our opponent and played well, but we conceded a goal because of a mistake. This error we paid in cash. Now we have to think about the return match.



” I felt the players lacked physical freshness during this meeting. The championship match in Bashar against Al-Shabiba left its mark.”added Paqueta to explain his team’s failure.

DZfoot