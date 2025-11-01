Parents-Turned-Philanthropists Expand Lifeline for Families with Autism

A major gift from a Toronto-based family foundation is giving new hope to families struggling with the high costs of autism care. The Geneva Centre for Autism announced it is expanding its Financial Relief Program following a $50,000 donation from the Elpida Autism Foundation, a charitable organization founded by parents who know firsthand the challenges of raising a child on the spectrum.

“The Elpida Autism Foundation is our way of helping families,” said Themy Koutrakos, President of the foundation. “When our son was first diagnosed, we experienced firsthand the stress of getting quality care. Families shouldn’t have to choose between paying their bills and paying for therapy.”

The contribution will increase the reach of Geneva Centre’s Financial Relief Program by 20 per cent, allowing more families to access urgently needed early intervention services. The program, established in 2024, provides direct financial support to families who would otherwise struggle to pay for therapies and essential developmental programs.

Meeting a Growing Need

The donation comes at a time when Canadian families face mounting financial pressures in supporting children with autism. Waitlists for government-funded programs can stretch as long as five years, while the lifetime cost of care for an autistic individual is estimated to be $5.5 million higher than for a non-autistic person. Parents frequently shoulder expenses for therapy, home modifications, and transportation—often at the expense of other household necessities. Inflation, housing costs, and reduced government funding have only deepened the strain.

Recognizing these challenges, Geneva Centre for Autism launched the Financial Relief Program last year under the leadership of CEO Abe Evreniadis. The initiative earmarks $1 million in subsidies over five years to ensure children can access crucial early intervention during their most formative years.

“Parents today are under enormous pressure,” said Evreniadis. “With rising costs of living, reduced government support, and years-long waitlists for funding, the stress is constant. This program is our way of giving families some breathing room and ensuring kids don’t miss out on critical early developmental care.”

From the Boardroom to the Front Line

Evreniadis, a former capital markets professional and investor, transitioned from serving as Geneva Centre’s volunteer board chair to its chief executive officer. His personal experience as a parent of an autistic child, combined with his financial acumen, has helped strengthen the organization’s fiscal footing and expand its community reach.

Under his tenure, Geneva Centre has focused on sustainability and innovation, launching initiatives that reduce barriers to care and help families navigate the complex landscape of autism services in Ontario. The Financial Relief Program stands out as one of the organization’s most ambitious projects, designed not only as a subsidy but as a safety net for families in crisis.

A Call to the Community

Geneva Centre leaders hope the Elpida Foundation’s gift will inspire others to contribute. The additional funds will extend support to more families during the 2025–2026 program cycle. Applications for the next round of funding open in November 2025.

“Every dollar helps a child gain access to therapy that can transform their future,” said Evreniadis. “Philanthropy plays a vital role in filling the gaps left by policy and funding delays.”

Founded more than 50 years ago, the Geneva Centre for Autism is one of Canada’s leading providers of autism services and professional training. Based in Toronto, the organization’s mission is to enable children, teens, and adults on the autism spectrum to live, learn, and engage fully in their communities. Its programs are grounded in evidence-based practice and a longstanding commitment to compassion and inclusion.

For Koutrakos and the Elpida Autism Foundation, that mission resonates deeply. Their donation represents not only financial support but a personal pledge to help other parents avoid the same painful trade-offs they once faced.

As Koutrakos put it, “Families shouldn’t have to choose between paying their bills and paying for therapy.”