Parks and Recreation is leaving Netflix Canada at the end of January, so watch it!

You’ve been planning for months to watch Gardens and recreation On Netflix, but the timing never seems perfect? We’re going to have to stop procrastinating, because the hit series (yes, awesome) is leaving the Canadian streaming platform at the end of January.

The seven seasons of the sitcom starring Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman miraculously debuted on Netflix This Side of the Border in February 2021, but the broadcast contract between the American giant and NBC was apparently only for a year.

In doing so, if you’re only on Netflix, you’ll only have a few short weeks left to enjoy the hilarious American series created by Greg Daniels and Michael Shore, who also worked on the desk.

Why are you watching it? There are many reasons why he wrote an entire article last year. This says it all!

Didn’t you listen to us then? It’s never too late to do this, though, as you’ll devour all seven seasons in less than a month, and you’ll need to free up some (a lot) of time slots in your calendar. But hey, with reinstatement it shouldn’t be that difficult.

Note that if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, Gardens and recreation It also airs in Canada on Prime Video. If so, you might not have to slip into the occasional marathon in January…even if he advises you to do it anyway.

it’s really good, Parks and RickAnd we swear!

