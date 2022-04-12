Parties in custody: Boris Johnson punished

Downing Street announced on Tuesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be fined for breaching anti-COVID rules in parties in circles of power in 2020 and 2021, leading to immediate calls for his resignation.

• Read also: Partigate: Boris Johnson apologizes and criticizes his ‘leadership errors’

His finance minister, Rishi Sunak, will also be fined for partisan crimes in the circles of power in 2020 and 2021, a scandal known as “Partigit”, which has rocked the government. Britons at the time were asked to drastically reduce their social interactions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The prime minister and finance minister received notification today that the police intend to impose fines on them,” the spokeswoman said.

The Labor opposition immediately responded by demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have repeatedly broken the law and lied to Britons, and both need to resign. Labor leader Keir Starmer wrote on Twitter.

Boris Johnson, whose popularity fell sharply after this scandal, had already pleaded guilty to deputies, but ruled out any resignation, calling to wait for the results of the police investigation.