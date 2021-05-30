Pastrnak leads Bruins to victory over the Islanders

Pastrnak hit the target in all three game periods. Bruins gave a two-goal lead just over four minutes earlier in the third game, when he intercepted a pass near the red line before scoring a shot from the wrist of the besieged area.

The hats were immediately thrown onto the ice at Boston’s TD Garden, where 17,400 spectators gathered.

Devensman Charlie McAvoy broke the tie in the third half with a powerful shot from the blue line. Taylor Hall added a goal late in the third half.

Tuukka Rask saved 20 balls for Bruins.

Anthony Bouvillier, on the play of The Force, gave Adam Bellek the answer to the islanders, while Ilya Sorokin blocked 35 shots.

The Bruins have won their last three matches this season, while Islanders have won the first five.

Only two points separate the two teams in the Eastern Division’s standings this season. Bruins occupied the third place in the division, while the islanders took fourth.

The second game in the series will take place Monday night, still in Boston.

The islanders opened registration for the power game in the first period. Defenseman Noah Dobson fired a wrist shot from the blue line that was deflected by Beauvillier into the hole. The disc slipped between the arm and body of your right head.

Bruins tried to respond immediately after the Islanders goal, but Craig Smith missed his shot with a backhand kick in front of a cage that was about to be abandoned.

Pastrnak tied the match with 24 seconds remaining in the first twenty. From the confrontation after a penalty kick awarded to the islanders, Patrice Bergeron handed the disc over to David Craigie at the Blue Line. Posted in the left circle, Pastrnak snatched the return of Krejci’s shot, but chose to delay his nod instead of shooting the reception; Strategy paid off.

Positioned in the same spot where he scored the first goal, Pastrnak gave Bruins the lead after that. This time, he chooses to take a shot at the front desk, when a Bergeron throwback appears too close to him.

Pelech brought everyone back to square one with a powerful shot from the point that overtook Rask.

The Bruins ensured they won with their three goals in the third half.