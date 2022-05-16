Patrice Bergeron closes the door in Montreal

As rumors began swirling about the possibility of a stay with the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron quickly dismissed the possibility on Monday.

“No,” who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, replied the 36-year-old veteran when asked by a reporter during the end of the season report if he saw himself playing somewhere other than Boston.

“I’ve been here since the beginning of my career and it’s a special place for me,” added the four-time Selke Cup winner. So, it would be retirement or Bruins for him.

It was Bergeron himself, though somewhat himself, who opened the door to speculation. On Saturday after the 3-2 loss at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes that eliminated the Bruins in seven games, Quebecers took time to hug all of their teammates on the ice in the PNC Arena. After a few moments, he hinted that a period of thought would be necessary before deciding on his future.

His mental state was no different on Monday.

“I don’t know, to be honest with you. I think it’s just more time… I will need time to think about a lot of things and make the best decision for me and my family.”

Another praise

Bergeron was praised again on Monday, this time by Chris Wagner. The latter has had a difficult season, but he believes that Bergeron has greatly helped him to respond well in the circumstances in order to be the best goalkeeper possible.

After 358 games in the National Hockey League (NHL) with several different teams, Wagner was unable to maintain his place on the Bruins’ defensive team, so he was cut short early in the campaign.

Frustrated, but received the support of Bergeron, whom he often called to listen, he did not hide that he was inspired by the actions of his teammate.

“Maybe he would text me once a month just to check on me,” Wagner said of Bergeron. I think you should do that with the younger players. Being in the ring is one thing, but you can try hard things outside.

“I think he does a good job with that. He doesn’t pretend at all, he actually cares about everyone. That’s something I want to take away from him.”

Thus, Wagner benefited from Bergeron’s encouragement, but also from his entourage, scoring 15 goals and 27 points in 62 games for the Bruins of Providence. He did enough to get an audition for the big club at the end of the season while the regulars rested, and he seized the opportunity.

He’s now hoping his good times can continue at the end of the season this fall. He will be preparing with the goal of reaching a regular position in the team and he hopes to be able to do so alongside Bergeron.

“It would be very sad for me [qu’il parte]Because I’ve been watching it since I was 14. Then I played with him, so I really hope he comes back.”