Patrice Bergeron misses the Canadians

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy expects he won’t be able to count on captain Patrice Bergeron on Monday when his team visits the Montreal Canadiens.
• Read also: Transactions: Vincent Lecavalier takes a trip to Montreal
• Read also: The Canadian fills the net
Quebec injured his arm and missed the last two games. Cassidy estimates the quarterback could return on Thursday, when Orsons begins a five-game winning streak at home.
“He will be reassessed later this week. I think there is a possibility for the second leg on Thursday, but it is not certain,” the coach said in a press conference.
General Manager Don Sweeney has been asked about the possibility of seeing David Craigie again in a Bruins uniform this season. “He decided to stay with his family in the Czech Republic,” the hockey man explained.
Remember, the 35-year-old veteran chose to return home to develop with HC Olomouc, at the end of the last campaign. Krejci was a selection for the second round (63And the overall) from Boston in 2004 and had 730 points in 962 National League games, all of which were with Massachusetts.
“Pop culture maven. Unapologetic student. Avid introvert. Gamer. Problem solver. Tv fanatic.”