Patrice Bergeron misses the Canadians

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy expects he won’t be able to count on captain Patrice Bergeron on Monday when his team visits the Montreal Canadiens.

• Read also: Transactions: Vincent Lecavalier takes a trip to Montreal

• Read also: The Canadian fills the net

Quebec injured his arm and missed the last two games. Cassidy estimates the quarterback could return on Thursday, when Orsons begins a five-game winning streak at home.

“He will be reassessed later this week. I think there is a possibility for the second leg on Thursday, but it is not certain,” the coach said in a press conference.

General Manager Don Sweeney has been asked about the possibility of seeing David Craigie again in a Bruins uniform this season. “He decided to stay with his family in the Czech Republic,” the hockey man explained.

Remember, the 35-year-old veteran chose to return home to develop with HC Olomouc, at the end of the last campaign. Krejci was a selection for the second round (63And the overall) from Boston in 2004 and had 730 points in 962 National League games, all of which were with Massachusetts.