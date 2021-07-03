Pay trips | The federal government proposes stricter rules

(Ottawa) The federal government is proposing new rules that would enhance passenger rights by ensuring that flights are reimbursed after cancellations for reasons beyond the airline’s control.

The detailed proposal was published in the Canadian Gazette after most Canadian airlines refused for more than a year to grant refunds for flights they canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of major airlines have now agreed to compensate customers under the terms of the Ottawa bailouts in recent months.

In December, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau ordered Canada’s Transport Agency to tighten its compensation rules for air travelers and fill the “vacuum” in consumer protection exposed by the pandemic.

The agency says no one will be left behind under the new rules, which will require airlines to refund money within seven days for credit card purchases and 20 days for cash, check or points payments.

Airlines are allowed to compensate in another form, such as flight credit, only if this option is worth more than the value of the ticket and if the customer agrees.