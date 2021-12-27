Peak unparalleled vacancies in the Quebec City region

Careers. Having been condemned across the economy, the labor shortage does not appear to be being absorbed in the Quebec City region. If the phenomenon still needs to be proven, the latter Survey of vacancies and salaries (EPVS) from Statistics Canada takes care of that. In the third quarter of 2021, it is clear that the number of vacancies in the capital peaked at 28,380. By adding data from Chaudière-Appalaches (9,940), this brings the total to 38,320 vacancies.

For the two administrative regions, this represents historical levels. Compared to the same quarter in 2019, the number of job openings increased by 78.5% in the Quebec City region and by 29.3% in the Levis region. During the same period in the province as a whole, vacancies grew by 73.1%, while the country registered a growth of 62.1%.

“The average hourly wage offered for job openings was $22.10 in the capital and $20 in Chaudere Appalachies. These salaries grew 14.2% and 10.2% compared to the third quarter of 2019. These are faster growth rates than those recorded in Quebec (+8.5) %) and Canada (+6, 1%). The hourly rate quoted for vacancies in the capital is higher than in Quebec as a whole ($21.70), but lower than the rate quoted at the Canadian level ($22.55)”, notes Emile Emmond, economist in Quebec International.

According to Statistics Canada’s quarterly survey, workers in the “sales and services” and “health sector” are the most in-demand in the Quebec City region. Health support staff, nursing professionals, and waiters are among the most sought-after professions.

Data on the capital (28,380 jobs) and priority sectors

Supporting jobs in health services (2620)

Counter Servers & Kitchen Helpers (2020)

Professional Careers in Nursing (1645)

Data on Chaudière-Appalaches (9,940 jobs) and priority sectors

Servers and Kitchen Helpers (910)

Processing and manufacturing workers, etc. (660)

Vehicle and transit operators (645)

In the eyes of Mr. Emond, the data Study vacancies and wages The region’s dynamism shows, but also the effects of labor scarcity, particularly on wages. Thus, in the third quarter, the number of people seeking to fill vacant positions continued to increase, while the number of unemployed people decreased.

metro media