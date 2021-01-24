Retroactive Pay Equal | Three unions accuse Quebec of not respecting the arbitration award

(Montreal) Three unions have united in condemning the Quebec government, which, in its view, is trying to avoid retroactively adjusting the salaries of administrative assistants in the university network under equal pay.

Vicky Fragaso Marquez

The Canadian Press

The Federation of Health and Social Services (FSSS-CSN), the Canadian Federation of Public Servants (SCFP-FTQ) and the Quebec Federation of Personnel and Service Personnel (SQEES-FTQ) are accusing the government of not respecting the arbitration award issued last November, in which the unions won its case regarding the value of their work. employees.

According to the unions, under this decision, university teaching assistants for the Health and Social Services Network were moved to the salary scale from the 11th rank, instead of 10. In addition, this salary should be adjusted. Retrospective of 1is being January 2011 to 2019.

This file dates back to 2008, when unions filed a complaint about equal pay.

The two parties reached an agreement in 2013, but disagreements remained over the valuation of labor. Since the unions and the employer’s side had failed to come to an agreement, the arbitrator had to intervene.

But after a recent meeting with the government, the unions accuse him of “looking for odious ways” for not respecting the 2013 agreement and the arbitrator’s decision.

“Conseil du trésor should implement the adjustments like they do equal pay and that’s not what they do.” Once again, it violates these women’s rights to equal pay, said Melanie Goujon, job evaluation consultant at CUPE-FTQ.

According to Jose Marcot, Vice President of FSSS-CSN, it is “repugnant” that the Treasury Board does not compensate these women who “have waited for many years for a fair salary”.

“Even worse, he says that from 2011 to 2019, some of them would even have had a lot of money. It’s so insane,” she said in a phone interview.

MI am Marcotte indicated that unions are in the process of assessing their right to asylum in the event that the Treasury Board refuses to budge.

“The litigation is analyzing all the remedies available to us. I promised,” “We will spare no effort to continue this battle and recover the amounts owed to these women.”

After accessing The Canadian Press, the office of Treasury Chairman Sonia Leibel declined to comment on the matter.