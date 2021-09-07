Pediatric clinics to promote rapid access and care

Centre, Le Covid-19Enfance, DEI

QUBEC September 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ – The Minister of Health and Social Services (MSSS) has announced that a network of pediatric clinics will be deployed in certain areas of Qubec.

This initiative will help promote rapid access to and care for children and young people with symptoms similar to COVID-19, while helping to alleviate emergencies, in areas where these clinics are estimated to be essential.

These clinics will be open seven days a week and will welcome children under the age of 16 who are going through one of the following conditions:

you have or do not have symptoms associated with COVID-19 (since the presence of symptoms is not a criterion for access, pre-screening is not necessary);

Not registered with a family physician or primary care professional nurse practitioner (IPSPL);

are registered, but cannot be seen by their family doctor or IPSPL in time, i.e. within 24 to 48 hours;

They were redirected from the emergency room because their health condition allows it.

About 20 clinics are expected to gradually welcome clients over the next few weeks in different regions of Quebec.

Residents are encouraged to consult the CISSS or CIUSSS website in their territory in order to find out about the range of front-line services and to find out if specific pediatric clinics are available and if there are other counseling procedures applied. The line 1877644-4545 (or with the phone code corresponding to the area in question) remains available to direct residents to services, as needed.

Remember that babies under three months of age who have a fever need a quick consultation with a doctor or emergency room.

Highlights:

All first-line clinics have resumed their normal activities since 6 September. They are able to resume welcoming clients who need care, whether or not they have symptoms similar to COVID-19.

The services provided by the designated pediatric clinics complement and support the frontline network in areas where this has been deemed necessary in the context of the fourth wave. However, these clinics do not have the specific task of ensuring the offer of screening, which remains the task of the appropriate clinics for examination.

Most dsignes d’evaluation (CD) in Qubec are places that already provided pre-pandemic medical consultations. Thus, withdrawing the CD mission since September 6 will allow family medicine groups (GMF) and other frontline clinics to resume their initial missions.

Strict application of infection prevention and control measures will remain in all frontline medical clinics.

Source: Minister of Health and Social Services

