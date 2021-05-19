“Perpetual festivals” are permitted again from June 25 in Quebec

Details were presented at a press conference by Ministers Natalie Roy (Culture and Communication) and Carolyn Prolux (Tourism), accompanied by Dr. Eric Litvac, Deputy Strategic Medical Adviser at the General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health and Social. Services.

Several aspects of this plan were already in place It was unveiled the day before by Prime Minister Legault.

Minister Roy, however, explained that Festivals list It could resume in a little over a month. Therefore, outdoor performances without dedicated seats will be allowed again from 25 June. Attendance is limited to 2,500 people per stage.

Meanwhile, Quebec will make some cuts, which were explained Tuesday.

In short, the culture deconstruction plan

First, we will help out LE 21 May When resuming the external offers with allocated seats. The maximum assistance will be set at 250 people.

Quebec will also allow driving parks to reopen, but it would be surprising if they immediately began showing movies again, as the curfew wouldn’t be lifted until the following week.

28 MayThe indoor shows with dedicated seats can now gather up to 2,500 people in the same stadium.

However, the spectators should be divided into independent subgroups of a maximum of 250 persons. Each of these sub-groups should have its own sanitation facilities as well as its own entry and exit points. A moderator must also be appointed by the organizers.

This same logic would apply to 25 June, When Quebec allows outdoor performances without dedicated seats in front of a maximum of 2,500 people per stage.

Festivals interested in presenting several shows simultaneously will be able to do so provided the stages are within 500 meters of each other.

Beer will be allowed

Event planners will need to submit a plan for public health approval before moving forward.

Minister Roy indicated on Tuesday that the performances – whether staged indoors or outdoors, with or without dedicated seats – must be done in accordance with established health procedures, such as physical spacing and wearing a mask.

In the case of large outdoor events, for example, the organizers will have to provide globes or other means to ensure distance.

Quebec Culture and Communications Minister Natalie Roy (archive). Photo: Radio Canada / Ivano Demers

Caroline Prolux – who described the Caquist deconfinement as gradual And the gradual And the sequence And the discreet – He added that festival-goers will have to register to reserve their place. His government hopes this will facilitate the search for the missing in the event of an outbreak.

Good news, moreover, the minister announced that it would be possible to eat and drink this summer at festivals. Food concessions can be established on site, but to avoid crowding, orders will be received and served Mobile crew . Dr. Letvac said the service will end at 11 pm.

As for celebrities Permissibility of vaccinationNo promoter has made such a request, said Ms. Prolux.

There is no doubt that Wednesday’s announcement will be greeted with sighing by the event organizers, who found last summer a long time, despite Financial support provided by Quebec.

More details will follow.