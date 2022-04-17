Perseverance has finally found its parachute on Mars

More than 400 days intersect with the soil of Mars and this time everything NASA’s Perseverance Vehicle I finally found him the umbrella – And his heat shield! Exactly on Sol 404, MastCam-Z spotted traces, just south of the site rover. About 700 meters.

I’ve been “pedal to metal” lately, and focused on my next trip to the Delta. But I also noticed some interesting things along the way: Look closely and you’ll see part of the canopy and the capsule I’m riding on. I definitely wouldn’t be where I would be without them! pic.twitter.com/JyJLXQCQvS —NASA’s insistence on Mars exploration (@NASAPersevere) April 14, 2022

The engineers were planning to find a parachute perseverance A little earlier in his a task. After playing his part at the end Journey to Mars From Percy, in the slowdown of the probe’s landing on Mars, it fell to only a few hundred meters. Between persistence and one of its main scientific goals, the Jezero crater delta.

But to get to it – or almost – the rover of NASA Had to avoid a dangerous area, a field of sand dunes. And he finally had to travel more than 8.6 kilometers to get there.