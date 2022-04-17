Tech

Perseverance has finally found its parachute on Mars

April 17, 2022
Jillian Castillo

More than 400 days intersect with the soil of Mars and this time everything NASA’s Perseverance Vehicle I finally found him the umbrella – And his heat shield! Exactly on Sol 404, MastCam-Z spotted traces, just south of the site rover. About 700 meters.

The engineers were planning to find a parachute perseverance A little earlier in his a task. After playing his part at the end Journey to Mars From Percy, in the slowdown of the probe’s landing on Mars, it fell to only a few hundred meters. Between persistence and one of its main scientific goals, the Jezero crater delta.

But to get to it – or almost – the rover of NASA Had to avoid a dangerous area, a field of sand dunes. And he finally had to travel more than 8.6 kilometers to get there.

