François Papineau replaces Claude Legault at Cerebrium

delayed for several months because her lead actor, Claude Legault, is on sick leave due to exhaustion, filming the second season of the brain It will start over the next few months. But it is Francois Papineau who will take over the character of psychiatrist Henri Lacombe to replace Claude Legault.

Jose Labuante

Journalism

“I am so proud to have helped launch this amazing thriller for Richard Playmert,” Claude Legault said in a press release. I’m unfortunately not in a position to resume the role of Henri Lacombe in the short term and I feel it would be unfair for the entire team to postpone Season Two even more. That is why I give way without bitterness. I’m really happy that François Babineau is taking on this role, and I’m sure he’ll fit it brilliantly. “

Image provided here TV Francois Babineau and Christine Beaulieu

Christine Beaulieu will take on the role of Detective Simone Vallier. Directed by Jay Elwin and Catherine Terrain, brain 2, which will consist of ten episodes, will be shown in 2022 on ICI TOU.TV EXTRA.