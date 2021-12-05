Peter Miller’s career in 5 souvenir photos

after New York

In 2002, the original Shibogamao actor, who was then 34 years old, got the role of Mike Ludano, captain of the National de Québec, in the series Shaft Promise: A New Generation. He was returning from New York where he attended prestigious gaming schools, after attending college in California and playing professionally for five players in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The first movie in Quebec

in comedy Italian Mambo, released in 2003, Peter Miller played Nino, a gay young man who is in love with Luke, but marries Pina (Sophie Loren), under pressure from his Italian family. This blockbuster film by director Emile Goderault, which has been released in about 40 countries, also features Jeannette Renaud and Paul Sorvino, artists who are huge fans of Peter.

in the noble

In the TV series Assasin’s Creed: Lineage, produced by Ubisoft, Peter Miller lent his portrait to the Duke of Milan. Thanks to his very distinctive appearance, which he owes to his mother, a French-speaking Amerindian, he is often offered roles as Italians or Amerindians, often villains. His father, an English-speaking engineer, allowed little Peter to travel a lot. Both unfortunately left too soon.

Big First TV Appearance

At the time of the series Shaft Promise: A New Generation, in 2003, when it all began on TV for Peter Miller. He is now best known as the captain of the charming National de Québec, a fictional hockey team created by Réjean Tremblay, and will play Salvatore in the series at the same time. final chapter Luc Dion found him today with him District 31.

The good guys and the bastards

Away from “Tonio”, the head of the Sixers of District 31Peter Miller played the role of … a policeman from Sûreté du Québec in the series Virgin, Sergeant Stephane Lesseur (photo), imagined by author Fabien Laroche at the end of the 1990s. Of all his roles, his toughest remains that of the rapist and murderer in the movie They were five Released in 2004.

♦ We find Peter Miller in the famous series Luc Dion, District 31, on Radio Canada Monday through Thursday at 7 pm. The role of sympathetic criminal driver is played by François “Tonio” Labelle, alongside Dan Bigrass (Ryan Robin) and Paul Doucet (Denis Corbin).

The actor appeared in the series Lewis and Clark Together with Casey Affleck, they reenacted the First Expedition to Cross the American Continent between 1804 and 1806. A huge project produced by Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks, but was discontinued in the middle of filming.