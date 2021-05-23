Petition to dubbing Quebec on Netflix

No one from Quebec will agree to watch the French dubbing of The Simpsons. So why tolerate the ancient world sounds of Pokemon?

This is clearly what a brave netizen named Vincent Desjardins brought with him this week by launching an online petition and inviting Netflix Canada to put the dubbing of the Pokemon series from Quebec on its platform.

“I wanted to improve my daughter’s cultural education by having her discover an important part of our TV heritage, but the only French version of Pokémon on Netflix is ​​dubbed in France. Pants? Sasha? Good professor ??? Is this really the world we want to raise our children in? We join in.” Our voices to pass [un] A clear message to the president of Netflix Canada that we will not let him “we can continue reading The solicitation page, Which was sent to our colleague Kazzie on Instagram.

After verification, the only French track shown in various series of the franchise on Netflix Canada is actually France, which could cause a real cultural shock to anyone who grew up with the Quebec version of Pokémon.

At the time of writing, around thirty nostalgic people from Quebec have signed the petition, which is initially aimed at a reasonable goal of 100 signatures. Will you take turns moving the needle? Anyway, if you want to support the important movement, from here.

Because we’re going to put it bluntly, Florizar, Charizard and others, it’s not true!