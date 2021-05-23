The loss of the Montreal Canadiens to Maple Leaves in the second game of the series raised many questions, especially regarding the fate of the organization’s young players who watched the last matches from the top of the stands.

While the Habs once again struggled to find the back of the five nets in four on Saturday, many believe rookie Cole Caufield could revive the power play advantage of Dominic Ducharme’s forces.

The question arises: What do you do with Cole Caufield? Should he be on ice in the third match?

According to analyst Guillaume Latendresse, the poor performance of veterans Eric Stahl and Corey Perry means Caufield deserves his place on the team.

“We need to change, we need to create opportunities to score,” he explained on TVA Sports. The veterans did well in the first match, but it was more difficult there. ”

He added, “I think the time has come to find a place for the little one and give him the opportunity.”

Latendres says Caufield has traits that could greatly help the Habs at the Bell Center vs. Aston Matthews and his gang.

“Anytime he’s got a disk near the net, it’s going to be a shot, it’s going to be a comeback, it’s going to be one or even two chances once he’s shot!”

A chance for Romanov?

The former Habs player thinks changes can also be made to CH’s defense.

Failure in the last strength game could prompt coach Dominic Ducharme to bring in a more attacking full-back.

Among the possibilities, John Merrill may lose his place in favor of Alexander Romanov.

“He could be Romanov in his place,” Latendress said.

“If Romanov joins the squad, he should be asked to let go, use his instincts and be creative. We put doubts in his head, so we have to allow him to be creative.”

See the video above.