PGA Championship: Tiger Woods qualifies for Saturday and Sunday rounds

Friday, May 20, 2022. 7:36 pm

(Update : Friday, May 20 2022, 8:07 pm)

After struggling in the second half on Thursday, Tiger Woods flew on day two of the PGA Championship.

Woods shot 69 points below par to post a plus 3 after the first two rounds, earning his ticket to the weekend.

Playing again alongside Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, the 46-year-old legend had four birdies, and committed double bogeys as well as bogeys.

We find Tiger tied for 52 at the moment, and he’s been in second place – he played the Masters at the beginning of April – since the car crash that almost cost him his life, in January 2021.

“I knew the result required to achieve Cuts, he said in an interview after the tour. I started the back nine exactly the way I want it, with a bird. Then there was that double bogey on hole 11. In that moment, I knew I had to roll up my sleeves and get back on track. This is what I managed to do. »

“At this point, all I hope is for my level to continue to improve, even if the playing conditions seem difficult. I’m still not what I want to achieve, but I have two more days to achieve.”

The big crowd favorite was also able to make the championship rounds at the Augusta National, in his first competition in 17 months.

Across his illustrious career, Woods has racked up 15 major tournament wins, while missing the weekend rounds only 11 times.

At the end of the first two days, Woods native Will Zalatores, who is number one in the rankings, is at -9.