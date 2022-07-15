Two passengers alone on a three-hour commercial flight

On Wednesday, a French couple had an unusual robbery. After a week’s vacation in Morocco, they were the only passengers on the Airbus A319 that brought them home, Le Progrès reports.

The plane, with 140 seats, flew 2442 kilometers, took a little more than three hours, and the couple were the only passengers.

They were treated to a fully personalized service and champagne meal.

“We had a really privileged feeling. We were treated like VIPs,” the passenger said in an interview with Le Progrès.

The couple first saw the initial return flight that Transavia, a subsidiary of the Air France-KLM group, had canceled. The carrier forgot to notify them of such cancellation; So the two travelers found themselves at the airport without a plane boarding them.

Air France responded quickly and set up a private flight for the couple.

While travelers were treated to a personal journey and unparalleled service, some deplored the environmental bill for this incident. In fact, according to Air France’s carbon account, 8,960 liters of kerosene were used to bring the couple home. The aircraft also released 319 kg of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.