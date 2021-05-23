Phil Mickelson is close to a historic breakthrough

He survived a busy day at Kiawah Island, handing in a 70 (-2) card to keep the PGA Championship in control on Saturday.

The 50-year-old climbed the green for the tenth hole by five hits at the helm of the tournament. He looked like he was on his way to another good tour of the ocean path.

This was not the case.

Michelson threw one tee shot into the water and the other under a cart tire. Brooks Koepka had three birds to tie to number one.

I play better than the result suggests. The punches performed well, although some loosened a few times, they are much better than I was able to do before. I am making progress Michelson said.

He clearly indicated that he was putting on the day just missed and that he was already looking forward to training for the final round on Sunday.

I do not dwell on what happened today Quote from:Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson Photo: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

The difference occurred in the last hole due to the change in wind direction. Koepka, in the pre-set for Mickelson, sent his shot too far and had to make do with a buggy and a 70 card.

Mickelson also threw his ball too far, but he did better. Become the oldest golfer to lead a major championship after 54 holes since 59-year-old Tom Watson in 2009.

It didn’t end well for Watson, who lost in overtime to Stuart Senk. For Mickelson, it’s a chance to become the oldest player to win a major tournament. Julius Burrus achieved this milestone at the age of 48 in 1968.

Michelson is -7 in the cumulative score. For all his championship success, five wins and second place, this is his third time leading after 54 holes.

He will start with Kopka in the final set. Koepka will try to win this tournament for the third time in four years. this is good. This is what you are supposed to do, this is the reason for your training , He said. I’m where I wanted to be and we’ll see how it goes on Sunday.

Louis Oostuizen started the third round with a draw with Mickelson in First Division, but he put in three throwing punches to score a ghost. South Africa never recovered, but he is only one blow behind after playing 72.

This is probably the worst round I’ve played in a while Oosthuizen said. I was just trying to fight to stay in the race. I started misjudging the Greens and it all collapsed.

Canadian Corey Konners, who led the tournament after one round, fell 73rd and slipped to 10th. Countryman Adam Haddwin played 76 and tied for 72nd.

Two-way duel between women

Wei-Ling Hsu had a baby bird in her last hole of the day and she joined Moriya Jutanugarn in the Pure Silk Championship on Saturday’s LPGA Tour.

Hsu handed a 65 (-6) card while Gotanujarn played 65, mainly thanks to an eagle on the 7th pennant.

Both golfers score -10 points on River Course at Kingsmill Resort Golf Club.

The 26-year-old Hsu did not win a title on the LPGA Tour. Gotanujarn, also 26, scored a victory at the Los Angeles Open.

Jessica Korda is one hit late, after she brings a 67 card. She had a bird in three of the last four holes. Korda won the first championship of the season and this was his sixth coronation.

Sarah Kemp (69), the leader at the end of the second round, shares fourth place with Lisette Salas (64).

Canadian Brooke M. Henderson slipped to 27th in Round 71. It is -2 in total. Her countrywoman Alina Sharp (67) follows at number 1 at level 35.

